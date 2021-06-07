Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.31 and the lowest is $2.00. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $29.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.54. The company had a trading volume of 303,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,947,514. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.