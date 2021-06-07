Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $58.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the lowest is $57.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $65,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,965.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,216. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $840.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

