Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $4.59 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

