Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. GasLog posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.72%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

