Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 7,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,831. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

