Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediciNova.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.38. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

