Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediciNova.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.38. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
