Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 17,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

