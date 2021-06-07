Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPTN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.44. 331,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

