Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 36,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,721. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

