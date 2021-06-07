Zacks: Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.31 Million

Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $525.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.32 million to $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

