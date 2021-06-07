Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,783. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

