Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

