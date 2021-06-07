Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $124.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.41. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

