Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.