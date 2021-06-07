Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $34.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 5,459,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,134. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

