Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $23.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 1,015,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

