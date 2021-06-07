Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Hold

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of DARE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 992,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,660. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

