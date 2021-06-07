ZKSwap Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $161.47 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00275754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00241964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01137535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,690.30 or 0.99680942 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.