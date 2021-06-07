Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $386.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscribers jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $334.39. 17,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.61. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $198.66 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,348 shares of company stock valued at $67,493,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 162.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

