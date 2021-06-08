-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 1,143,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.04. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.64.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

