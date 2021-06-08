$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 205,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,143. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.50 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.