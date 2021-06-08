-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 42,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

