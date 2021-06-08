-$0.10 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of SDC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,751. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

