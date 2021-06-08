-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 339.69% and a negative return on equity of 123.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 306,246 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

