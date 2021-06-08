$0.32 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

BDN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 43,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

