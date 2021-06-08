$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Shares of ALRM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 440,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $11,432,177 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

