-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings of ($2.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

OCUP opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

