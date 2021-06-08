$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 165.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

