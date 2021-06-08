-$0.83 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). DarioHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

DRIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $319.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.32.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

