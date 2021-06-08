$0.95 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

