-$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.45). Copa reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $3,475,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after buying an additional 365,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

