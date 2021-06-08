$1.20 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.97.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 158.1% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $460.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $372.87 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

