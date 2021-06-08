$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:AXL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.