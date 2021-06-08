$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

