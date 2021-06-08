$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.91. 65,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of -378.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

