$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.
Shares of COOP opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.