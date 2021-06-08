$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

