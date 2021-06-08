$10.08 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $10.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $10,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.18. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,648. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

