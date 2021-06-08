10,197 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,518 shares of company stock worth $7,843,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.