$104.78 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $104.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.99 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $94.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $470.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.88 million to $493.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $716.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.66 million to $732.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.91. 932,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

