$11.75 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post sales of $11.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,432. The company has a market cap of $264.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.49. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

