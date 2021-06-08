1,135 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,934,316. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

