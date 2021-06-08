11,726 Shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.64.
Qutoutiao Company Profile
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.
