11,726 Shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Qutoutiao by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 479,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

