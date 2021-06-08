12,540 Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

