13,111 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCICU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

