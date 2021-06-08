$135.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $135.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $137.77 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 169,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The company has a market cap of $395.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

