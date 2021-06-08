14,609 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,536 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,758 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,942,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

EXPE traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

