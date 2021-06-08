14,983 Shares in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of FTPAU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

