15,489 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

GLAQU opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.