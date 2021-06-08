$16.22 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.56 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $70.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $70.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.52 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 49.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XONE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $504.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.