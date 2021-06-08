16,872 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.52.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.